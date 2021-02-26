Full Year 2020 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & MD



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sacyr. Joining me today in this results presentation, as usual, is Mr. Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO. Thank you, dear analysts, media representatives, and investors for attending this 2020 financial results presentation.



As in previous presentations, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones as a result of COVID-19. We hope that the better results that have been reported over the past weeks continue into the future and that thanks to everybody's responsible collaboration we can control the virus and go back to normality, both families and businesses. At Sacyr we are doing our best in order to look after the people we serve in over 20 countries as well as our employees by taking all necessary safety measures within our reach. Our #1 priority in this tough scenario is to secure the health of our employees, collaborators and clients.



First off, I would like to walk you through very