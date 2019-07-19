Jul 19, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation half year results 2019 conference call and live webcast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jens Breu, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Jens Breu - SFS Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO
Good morning and welcome to the presentation on our first half 2019 results.
Today's speakers are Rolf Frei, CFO; and myself, Jens Breu, CEO of the SFS Group. The agenda over the next 60 minutes will be key takeaways, development by segments, development of key financials, updated guidance 2019, Q&A before closing.
I will start with the key takeaways first half 2019, which can be best summarized as modest growth in a challenging environment. Nevertheless, our strong position with customers has been confirmed with ongoing successful acquisition of major
Half Year 2019 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
