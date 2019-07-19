Half Year 2019 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Jens Breu - SFS Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning and welcome to the presentation on our first half 2019 results.



Today's speakers are Rolf Frei, CFO; and myself, Jens Breu, CEO of the SFS Group. The agenda over the next 60 minutes will be key takeaways, development by segments, development of key financials, updated guidance 2019, Q&A before closing.



I will start with the key takeaways first half 2019, which can be best summarized as modest growth in a challenging environment. Nevertheless, our strong position with customers has been confirmed with ongoing successful acquisition of major