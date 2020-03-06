Full Year 2019 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of full year results 2019 conference call and live webcast. I am Alessandro, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jens Breu, Chief Executive Officer. You will now be joined into the conference room.



Jens Breu - SFS Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



So good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the 2019 full year results. Today's speakers are Rolf Frei, CFO; and myself, Jens Breu, CEO of the SFS Group.



The agenda over the next 60 minutes will cover the key takeaways of the year 2019, the development by segment, the development of key financials, the guidance for 2020 and the mid-term, the group priorities for the near future as well as the opportunity for Q&A before closing.



I start now with the key takeaways for the full year 2019, which can be best summarized as