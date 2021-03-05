Full Year 2020 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jens Breu - SFS Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation on our full year 2020 results. Today's speakers are Rolf Frei, CFO; and myself, Jens Breu, CEO of the SFS Group.



The agenda for the presentation of the full year 2020 results covers the key takeaways of the year 2020, the development by segment, the development of key financials, the outlook for 2021 as well as the opportunity for Q&A before closing.



I start now with the key takeaways for the year 2020, which can be summarized as well positioned in a challenging environment. Full year 2020 got