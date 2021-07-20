Half Year 2021 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jens Breu - SFS Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of our first half 2021 results. Today's speakers are Volker Dostmann, CFO; and Jens Breu, CEO of SFS Group. The agenda over the next 60 minutes will be key takeaways, development by segment, development of key financials, updated guidance 2021, group priorities, Q&A before closing. I will start with the key takeaways first half 2021, which can be best summarized as convincing sales and profitability improvement realized. Strong first half 2021 results were achieved, supported by dynamic market environment, retain capacity and capabilities to fulfill