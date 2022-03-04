Full Year 2021 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Presentation of Full Year Results 2021 Investors and Analyst Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jens Breu. Please go ahead, sir.



Jens Breu - SFS Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning and welcome to the presentation on our full year 2021 results. Today's speakers are Volker Dostmann, CFO; and Jens Breu, CEO of the SFS Group. The agenda for the presentation of the fiscal 2021 results cover positioning of SFS, key takeaways of the year 2021, development by segment, development of key financials, the outlook for 2022 as well as the opportunity for Q&A before closing. I start now with the positioning of the SFS Group. SFS are companies usually unnoticed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, reliably through everyday life. Our mission-critical