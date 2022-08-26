Half Year 2022 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of our first half 2022 results. Today's speakers are Volker Dostmann, CFO; and myself, Jens Breu, CEO of the SFS Group. The agenda over the next 60 minutes will be positioning of SFS, key takeaways, development by segment, development of key financials, guidance 2022 and group priorities, Q&A before closing.



I will start with the positioning of SFS, where SFS accompanies you usually unnoticed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, reliably through everyday life. Our precision components and mechanical fastening systems are embedded in the successful products and processes of our customers and fulfill their service with high reliability in the required precision and cost effectiveness as needed for mission-critical applications.