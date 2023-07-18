Half Year 2023 SFS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and good morning, and welcome to the presentation of our first half 2023 results. Today's speakers are Volker Dostmann, CFO, and myself, Jens Breu, CEO of the SFS Group.



The agenda over the next 60 minutes will be positioning of SFS, key takeaways, development of key financials development by segment, guidance 2023 and group priorities, Q&A before closing.



I will start with the positioning of SFS, where SFS accompanies you usually unnoticed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week reliably through everyday life. Our Precision Components, the mechanical fastening systems, are embedded with successful products and processes of our customers and