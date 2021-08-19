Half Year 2021 Gazprom Neft' PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Anna Vladimirovna Sidorkina - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft - Head of IR



[Interpreted]



Good afternoon, colleagues. I am Sidorkina speaking, Gazprom Neft Investor Relations. We are very happy to welcome you at our Quarterly Conference Call, which will be about the performance of days for H1 2021. Traditionally, please allow me to introduce to you the speakers, and as far as the financials and the introductory part is concerned, we will hear from Alexei Yankevich of the Management Board, Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance. Upstream will be told about us by Igor Shkirov, who is the Head of the Planning and Efficiency Management and Data for Upstream. And then Nikita Anichkin, the Head of the Department for investments and data management in Logistics, Refining and will tell us about the Downstream. Also during the Q&A session, we will be joined by our colleagues from other core streams.



And traditionally, before we begin the presentation, I would like to briefly remind us that all of the comments and statements that may be made or heard in the course of today's