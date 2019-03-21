Q4 2018 First Sensor AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Dirk Michael Rothweiler - First Sensor AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to our financial statement press conference. We have released our results for fiscal year 2018 this morning. You've probably seen all the announcements. We are very glad to have your interest and your participation today.



And it was an exciting year, 2018. We started our journey into 2018 with a very good and favorable backlog. Immediately in the year, we have launched our new SAP system, a big project and a big effort; and then, in the quarters thereafter, focused on converting our backlog and the new orders coming in at appreciable rate, with book-to-bill ratios above 1, into revenue streams.



So this meant that we are focusing on top line growth a lot, bringing new people onboard but also complementing our manufacturing footprint while, at the same time, we continued with our excellence programs so that, at the end of the year, we could demonstrate both top line and bottom line growth.



Mathias and myself, together with the team, we are happy