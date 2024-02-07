Full Year 2023 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Smurfit Kappa Results Call. My name is Laura now will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded. And for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Ciaran Potts, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Ciaran Potts - Smurfit Kappa Group PLC - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Laura. My name is Ciaran Potts, I'm head of Investor Relations at Smurfit Kappa. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about Smurfit Kappa's views of future business and financial performance, including forward earnings guidance and future market conditions. Today's discussion may also contain forward-looking statements about the company's pending combination with WestRock.



These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. It is possible that actual