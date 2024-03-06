Mar 06, 2024 / 08:20PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for being here. I know it's been a long day, and we're getting to the end of day 2. I was looking at Pete and Melissa's schedule. You've had a really busy day.



Peter M. Graham - SLM Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Full day, yes.



Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Full day. So I want to thank you for being here, Pete Graham from Sallie Mae.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & AnalystAnd usually I like to start these with a quick company description. I think for Sallie Mae, everybody knows the name, but sometimes there's some misperceptions around the company. So maybe give us a 30,000-foot view of what Sallie Mae is all about.