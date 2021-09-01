Sep 01, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 01, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Josephine Lam
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited - Head of Marketing & Sales
* Stephen Chau
SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited - CTO & Executive Director
* Vincent Tung
* Yuk-Lun Fung
SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited's Annual Results Announcement and Management Presentation for FY '21.
First, may I introduce you to the executives here with us today: Mr. Allen Fung, Deputy Chairman and Executive Director; Mr. Stephen Chau, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer; Ms. Josephine Lam, Head of Marketing and Sales; and Mr. Vincent Tung, General Manager of Finance.
The briefing will begin with a slide presentation by Mr. Allen Fung and Mr. Vincent Tung, followed by a Q&A
Full Year 2021 Smartone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 01, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...