Aug 07, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 07, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gianluca Santi

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager of Business Development & Corporate Communications



=====================

Gianluca Santi - Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager of Business Development & Corporate Communications



Good morning. My name is Gianluca Santi, and I'm the General Manager of Business Development and Corporate Communication of the Unipol Group. As in every quarter, I'm going to take you through our financial results.



Business in the first half of this year, along with the figures I'm going to comment on, were marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and by the lockdown period. The time frame and the degree of the ensuing prices are still difficult to foresee as well as its real effects on the insurance sector. Let me remind you that in the first half of last year, Unipol accounted for the first impact of BPER consolidation. Therefore, the '19 results, I will comment on, are normalized and exclude this accounting effect