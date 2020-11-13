Nov 13, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted]



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the Q&A session on the consolidated results of 30th of September 2020 Gruppo Unipol. Our group CEO, Carlo Cimbri, after a short introduction, will take your questions. Mr. Cimbri, floor is yours. Stay connected. Conference due to resume soon.



Okay. The sound is back. Okay, then. So I don't have to add anything else to our presentation. I'm sure that there would be questions and plenty of for food for thought that you may want to share with us. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

[Interpreted] Just go ahead. (Operator Instructions) Question number one is from Elena Perini from Intesa Sanpaolo.- Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research - Research Analyst[Interpreted] I have just a couple of questions I'd like to share with you. The first one concerns what you are experiencing in terms of the Life business. So do you see people taking back their policies because of the second lockdown? So there may be some, let's