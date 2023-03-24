Mar 24, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Unipol IFRS-17 and 9 Guidance Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matteo Laterza, CEO of UnipolSai, General Manager of Unipol. Please go ahead, sir.



Matteo Laterza - UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you very much for participating to this event. I'm here with Mr. Luca Zakerivi, our Group CFO. And before leaving the floor to him to comment the presentation, let me do a very brief introduction. I personally think that the introduction of the IFRS 17 and 9 is a very important step forward for the accounting framework of an insurance company because it will enhance on one end, the level of transparency and visibility of the balance sheet and the P&L that starting from the current year will be at fair value, both on the asset side and on the liability side. And on the other hand, it will improve the level of comparability between entities.



