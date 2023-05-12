May 12, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Matteo Laterza - UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon to everyone. I'm here with Enrico San Pietro, Insurance General Manager. Before opening the floor to the Q&A, let me make some comment on the first quarter that we closed at the 31st of March. As you know, it is the first quarter, in which we applied the new accounting standards, IFRS 17 and 9. We look forward to give more information and more disclosure in the next quarter.



I will start from the P&C business, where a level of top line, we achieved a very solid top line growth, matching the assumption of our industrial plan above all in non-motor, where we grew in all the line of business, above all in Health, where UniSalute achieved a growth