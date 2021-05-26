Q1 2021 Solstad Offshore ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

* Lars Peder Solstad

Solstad Offshore ASA - CEO

* Kjetil Ramstad

Solstad Offshore ASA - CFO



Lars Peder Solstad - Solstad Offshore ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the first-quarter presentation of Solstad Offshore ASA. It has been a while since we had our last investor presentation, but I must say it's good to be back again. This presentation will be held by myself, Lars Peder Solstad, which is the CEO of the company and Kjetil Ramstad, the CFO.



There will be a Q&A session after the presentation and please follow up your prepared questions and [everything] if you have any, and we will answer as best as we can. I would like to start by looking at some of the key numbers on financial highlights on slide number 3; and the numbers you will see in the brackets, that's the numbers for 2020. And keep in mind that those numbers were prior to the restructuring of the company that was concluded in the