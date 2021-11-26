Q3 2021 Solstad Offshore ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Peder Solstad - Solstad Offshore ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third-quarter numbers for Solstad Offshore ASA. This presentation will be held by myself, Lars Peder Solstad, which is the CEO of the company and Kjetil Ramstad, the CFO. And particularly, I think, first, if you have any questions, so feel free to ask them in the chat, and we will come back with answers after the presentation.



First of all, it's good to welcome to this presentation and show you a result that is the best quarter we have had since the fourth company merger back in 2016, 2017. So things are definitely moving in the right direction.



We see activity increase looking into 2022 and also beyond that. And we also see that the supply side is quite stable also going forward. So the combination of these gives us reasons to be quite optimistic for [the] industry in the years to come.



Take a quick look at the disclaimer before we move over to some of the key numbers for the quarter. And we can see that the revenue is up to NOK1.5 billion in the quarter compared with just over