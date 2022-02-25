Q4 2021 Solstad Offshore ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lars Peder Solstad

Solstad Offshore ASA - CEO

* Kjetil Ramstad

Solstad Offshore ASA - CFO



=====================

Lars Peder Solstad - Solstad Offshore ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the fourth-quarter presentation of Solstad Offshore ASA. This presentation will be held by CFO, Kjetil Ramstad; and myself, Lars Peder Solstad. And there will be a Q&A session after the presentation. So please send in your questions, if any, on the chat.



First of all, we follow the situation in Ukraine closely. We have an office in Odessa, and we have many Ukrainian and Russian seafarers on our vessels. And it's too early for us to state if this will have an impact on the operations going forward. But we are monitoring the situation closely and we have close contact with our people on the ground.



In the fourth quarter, that's been a quarter with continued progress for our company. The market continues to improve, and we