Nov 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the S IMMO AG conference call regarding the results of the third-quarter 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Bruno Ettenauer.
Bruno Ettenauer - S IMMO AG - CEO
Good afternoon, everybody. I welcome you to S IMMO Q3 earnings call. Frankly, I'm not in the best mood in the view of the latest development regarding Corona, but I'm largely satisfied with the results of Q3. That said, let's go to the details of Q3 results and start with some highlights.
We managed to increase the top line by 10% to EUR142.9 million. Rental income increased by more than 6% and came in at EUR97.3 million. Our occupancy rate remained largely unchanged and stood at 93%. Our gross profit, excluding hotels, was again quite satisfactory and came at EUR76.4 million.
Going to the financials. FFO I per share increased from EUR0.46 to EUR0.55 in earnings per share, and to -- our valuation results increased from EUR0.31 to EUR2.25 per share. As already communicated in our
Q3 2021 S Immo AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...