Q3 2021 S Immo AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Bruno Ettenauer - S IMMO AG - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. I welcome you to S IMMO Q3 earnings call. Frankly, I'm not in the best mood in the view of the latest development regarding Corona, but I'm largely satisfied with the results of Q3. That said, let's go to the details of Q3 results and start with some highlights.



We managed to increase the top line by 10% to EUR142.9 million. Rental income increased by more than 6% and came in at EUR97.3 million. Our occupancy rate remained largely unchanged and stood at 93%. Our gross profit, excluding hotels, was again quite satisfactory and came at EUR76.4 million.



Going to the financials. FFO I per share increased from EUR0.46 to EUR0.55 in earnings per share, and to -- our valuation results increased from EUR0.31 to EUR2.25 per share. As already communicated in our