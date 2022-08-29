Q2 2022 S Immo AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Bruno Ettenauer - S IMMO AG - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good afternoon, everybody. I welcome you to the S IMMO half year's earnings call.



As you might be aware, the first half year was influenced by geopolitical environment changes, I mean, Ukraine war, a change of interest rates, inflation and unclear outcome of the corona crisis and additionally, for S IMMO, also the change of the status of the S IMMO lifting, the voting cap and creating the necessity of a mandatory takeover bid by CPI.



Seeing that, let me now start with the highlights of the first year's results and then we will add some comments to things have happened afterwards immediately.



First of all, as of page 4, we managed to increase our total revenues to EUR119.6 million which is a plus of almost EUR30 million. Thereof,