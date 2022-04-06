Sulzer AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter H. Loscher - Sulzer Ltd - Independent Chairman



Distinguished shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to the 108th Annual General Meeting of Sulzer Limited. I herewith formally open this AGM, and I declare regarding the invitation that the invitation to the Annual General Meeting was published on March 10, 2022, in the Swiss Commercial Gazette, therefore, complying with the statutory notice period of 20 days.



On March 10, 2022, the agenda item and proposals of the Board of Directors were provided together with the invitation. According to Article 696 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, the annual report, compensation report and the auditor's report must be made available for inspection by shareholders at the company's head office at least 20 days prior to the AGM. This requirement has been met.



On February 18, 2022, the complete annual report, including the compensation report and the auditor's report was made available on our website ready for inspection and download. In addition, the CVs of the candidates to the Board of Directors were also made available on our