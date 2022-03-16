Q4 2021 Synlab AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, good afternoon to all, and welcome to our call. So we'll present today our 2021 results together with Sami as usual. But before we start talking about these results, I would like to say a few words about the ongoing war in Ukraine. Of course, this tragic situation there, breaks our heart and SYNLAB is supporting in all ways we can. Even before the invasion, our management teams have worked tireless to ensure immediate support for all Ukrainian SYNLAB employees and their families in case of a potential war. This included options for safe shelter and continued employment across our network, which we have