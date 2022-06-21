Synlab AG Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jun 21, 2022 / 11:15AM GMT

Mark Reinhard -



Hi, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to SYNLAB First Capital Markets Day live from our central lab here in Barcelona. My name is Mark Reinhard. I'm the Head of Investor Relations. And at this stage, I would like to welcome all people connected through the webcast.



This session for the people in the room is following 2 site visits, our SYNLAB blood collection point in downtown Barcelona and our lab, our international reference lab, a state-of-the-art facility where we perform every day. We handle 27,000 samples.



Today's conference is taking part -- a part of the building we usually use for trainings, including a program called the SYNLAB Academy. After the visits, the objective of this session is to give you more insight on the strategy behind the infrastructure and maybe as importantly, the people behind the strategy. Therefore, we'll open the stage to a number of senior managers and all sitting gently on the left of the room. And they will take us through different presentations, and the total presentation will last around 200 minutes with 2 Q&A sessions.



