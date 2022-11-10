Q3 2022 Synlab AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Mathieu Floreani - SYNLAB AG - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon to all, and welcome to our call. So we will present today our Q3 and 9 months 2022 results, as usual, together with Sami. I'm very pleased to report today another strong quarter in a very challenged macro environment. And this again demonstrates the resilience and critical nature of our activity.



So we can start with our financial highlights on Page 5. And starting with the first 9 months in Q3. So we continue to see strong growth of our base business with 4.1% in Q3, also resilient COVID testing of EUR 105 million in the