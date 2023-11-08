Q3 2023 Synlab AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Q3 9 Months Quarterly Results Call of SYNLAB AG. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded.



I'm now handing over to (inaudible). Please begin your meeting.



Cedric Birrer -



Good afternoon and good morning to the U.S. My name is Cedric Birrer, responsible for Corporate Communications at SYNLAB. I would like to welcome everybody to today's conference call on SYNLAB's financial results in the third quarter and first 9 months of 2023. As usual, today's presentation is available for download on our website, and a replay of the presentation or the whole conference call will be uploaded later on.



With me today are Mathieu Floreani, CEO; and Sami Badarani, CFO of SYNLAB Group. And I'm handing over to Mathieu, who will lead you through the call.



Mathieu Floreani - SYNLAB AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Cedric. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our call from my side as well. So as usual, I will begin with