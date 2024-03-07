Natural Resources Partners LP Announces Special Distribution Following Strong 2023 Results

Record Free Cash Flow and Strategic Debt Reduction Highlight NRP's Fiscal Year

59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: NRP reported a net income of $278.4 million for the full year 2023.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow reached $310.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was a record $313.4 million for 2023.
  • Special Distribution: A special cash distribution of $2.44 per common unit was announced to cover unitholder tax liabilities for 2023.
  • Debt Reduction: NRP redeemed $178 million of preferred units and repurchased 1.22 million warrants, demonstrating a commitment to de-leveraging.
  • Leverage Ratio: The consolidated leverage ratio improved to 0.5x at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On March 7, 2024, Natural Resources Partners LP (NRP, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a diversified natural resource entity that manages a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, reported a net income of $278.4 million for the year, with a significant increase in free cash flow to $313.4 million. These results were driven by increased distributions from its soda ash business and ongoing strength in metallurgical coal prices.

Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

NRP's performance in 2023 was marked by strategic financial management, including the redemption of a substantial portion of its preferred units and the repurchase of warrants. The company's president & chief operating officer, Craig Nunez, highlighted the record free cash flow and the progress made in de-levering and de-risking the partnership. NRP's focus on maximizing long-term unitholder value is evident in its aggressive approach to paying off debt, redeeming preferred units, and settling warrants.

The company's liquidity stood at $71.2 million at the end of 2023, with $12.0 million in cash and $59.2 million in available borrowing capacity. The board of directors declared a special cash distribution of $2.44 per common unit to assist with unitholder tax liabilities for 2023, showcasing NRP's commitment to its unitholders.

Segment Analysis and Market Outlook

The Mineral Rights segment saw mixed results, with a slight increase in net income for the fourth quarter but a decrease for the full year, primarily due to lower metallurgical coal pricing and other factors. Despite variability in coal prices, NRP remains optimistic about price support for metallurgical and thermal coal in 2024 due to industry challenges such as labor shortages and inflationary pressures.

The Soda Ash segment experienced a decrease in net income for the fourth quarter but an increase for the full year, driven by higher sales prices. However, NRP anticipates a potential decline in soda ash prices in 2024 due to an oversupplied market.

Corporate and Financing costs decreased significantly, benefiting from the absence of a loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized in the previous year and lower interest expenses due to reduced debt levels.

In 2015 we laid out a strategy to de-lever and de-risk the partnership in order to maximize long-term common unitholder value. I'm proud of the significant progress we have made and continue to make. We stand firm in our belief that the best approach to maximizing the intrinsic value of our business is to continue to aggressively pay off all permanent debt, redeem all preferred units, and settle all remaining warrants." - Craig Nunez, NRP's president & chief operating officer

NRP's financial tables provide detailed insights into the company's performance, including comprehensive income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements. The reconciliation of non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow are also presented, offering a clearer picture of the company's financial health and operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Overall, Natural Resources Partners LP's financial results for 2023 reflect a strong year with strategic debt reduction and a significant increase in free cash flow. The company's proactive financial management and optimistic outlook for its coal and soda ash segments position it well for the future. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to NRP's continued focus on value creation and financial stability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Natural Resources Partners LP for further details.

