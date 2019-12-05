Dec 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Systemair Q2 report. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present Roland Kasper, CEO; and Anders Ulff, CFO. Gentlemen, please begin.
Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board
Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcomeâ¦
Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President
Good morning.
Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board
Welcome to the Q2 telephone conference. Due to an update on our webpage, it might be a bit complicated to find our presentation, but you have to go to the web address group.systemair.com/investor. And if you scroll a little bit down there, you will find the presentation and the report. I'd like to -- you're welcome to contact us, and we will forward it to you after this call.
Q2 2020 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...