Aug 26, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Systemair Interim Report Q1 2021 to 2022. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.
Today, I'm pleased to present Roland Kasper, CEO; and Anders Ulff, CFO. Please begin your meeting.
Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board
Thank you very much. Welcome to everyone to this telephone conference.
You can find today's presentation on our group.systemair.com page, under Investor Relations, you will find a quarterly report and there also our pdf of the presentation.
By that, I hand over to Roland here to do the presentation.
Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President
Thank you, Anders, and welcome, everyone, to our quarter 1 report for the year '21, '22.
I'll right away start the presentation with our Slide #2.
So Systemair, as you all know, in this summary Systemair
Q1 2022 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...