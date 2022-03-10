Q3 2022 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Systemair Interim Report Q3 2021/'22. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present Roland Kasper, CEO; and Anders Ulff, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Anders Ulff - Systemair AB(publ)-CFO&Secretary to the Board



Good morning, everyone. Anders Ulff speaking. So thank you for calling in. You will find our presentation for today on our corporate website, group.systemair.com. And I'll start off with turning over to Roland then for the presentation.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB(publ)-Group CEO&President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Roland Kasper. I have the pleasure to present our quarterly report. By that, I want to start with changing to Slide #1 in the presentation.



As you know, Systemair established here in Sweden, in Skinnskatteberg in 1974. We have an annual turnover of around about EUR 850 million,