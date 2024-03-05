NewtekOne Inc (NEWT) Reports Solid Earnings Amidst Banking Sector Challenges

Full Year 2023 Earnings Align with Guidance; SBA Lending and Deposits Surge

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $43.0 million, or $1.71 per basic share and $1.70 per diluted share for the full year 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: Increased to $26.6 million for the full year 2023.
  • Total Assets: Remained consistent at $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits Growth: Total deposits surged to $463.5 million, a 227.3% increase year-over-year.
  • SBA Lending: SBA 7(a) loan fundings reached $815.0 million for 2023, with a forecast of $925.0 million for 2024.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 61.2% for Q4 2023, indicating increased operational efficiency.
  • Dividends: Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on January 12, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On March 5, 2024, NewtekOne Inc (NEWT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. As a financial holding company, NewtekOne has successfully navigated the complexities of the banking sector, leveraging its patented NewTracker® system and the Newtek Advantage® platform to drive growth and efficiency.

Company Overview

NewtekOne Inc is a financial holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of business and financial solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. With a focus on technology and innovation, NewtekOne has established a unique position in the market, providing clients with a single online dashboard to manage a variety of services, including banking, lending, payments, and insurance.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company reported a net income of $43.0 million for the full year 2023, with basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 and $1.70, respectively. This performance aligns with the previously issued guidance and demonstrates the company's ability to achieve controlled growth despite the broader challenges faced by the banking sector. NewtekOne's non-interest-bearing revenue model has proven to be a valuable asset in the current economic environment.

Key Financial Metrics

Key financial metrics such as return on average assets (ROAA) and return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) stood at 3.2% and 22.7%, respectively, for the full year 2023. These metrics are indicative of the company's profitability and capital efficiency. The efficiency ratio, a measure of the company's operational efficiency, improved to 61.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023, down from 63.8% in the previous quarter.

Commentary from Management

"We are pleased to report our first full year as a financial holding company owning Newtek Bank, a nationally chartered bank. We achieved basic earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 and diluted EPS of $1.70, in line with our previously issued annual earnings guidance of $1.60 to $1.80 per basic and diluted common share. For 2024, we are currently forecasting annual EPS in a range of $1.80 to $2.00 per basic and diluted common share, which would represent an approximate 11% increase from 2023 EPS to the midpoint of the 2024 forecasted range." - Barry Sloane, CEO, President, and Chairman

Looking Ahead

NewtekOne is forecasting EPS for the full year 2024 to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.00 per basic and diluted common share, representing a 13.1% increase from the full year 2023 EPS of $1.70 at the midpoint of the forecasted range. The company's strategic focus on technology and a diversified income stream positions it well for continued growth and resilience in the dynamic banking industry.

For a detailed analysis of NewtekOne Inc's financial results and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and join the upcoming conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NewtekOne Inc for further details.

