American Public Education Inc (APEI) Reports Mixed Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Registrations Grow While Challenges Persist

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Remained relatively flat at $152.8 million for Q4 2023 compared to $152.4 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Income: Reported a net income of $13.0 million in Q4 2023, a significant improvement from a net loss of $6.5 million in Q4 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased to $0.64 in Q4 2023 from a loss of $0.35 per share in Q4 2022.
  • Enrollment: Mixed with APUS segment up 4% and Hondros College of Nursing up 19%, while Rasmussen University enrollment declined by 10% in Q4 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Projected to increase by 14% to 43% in Q1 2024 and by -8% to 9% for the full year 2024.
  • Debt Reduction: Made $65.0 million in prepayments to reduce outstanding debt in December 2022.
  • Capital Expenditure (CapEx): Expected to increase by 22% to 44% in 2024.
Article's Main Image

On March 5, 2024, American Public Education Inc (APEI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, which provides online and on-campus postsecondary education through its American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing segments, reported a net income of $13.0 million for the quarter, a notable turnaround from the net loss of $6.5 million in the same period last year.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite a challenging environment, APEI managed to keep its revenue stable at $152.8 million for the fourth quarter, mirroring the revenue from the previous year's quarter. The company's net income available to common stockholders increased to $11.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $6.6 million, or $0.35 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This improvement was attributed to a decrease in costs and expenses as a percentage of revenue to 89.6% from 100.2% and a reduction in selling and promotional expenses.

However, the company faced challenges, including a 10% decline in enrollment at Rasmussen University for the quarter. This contrasted with a 4% increase in net course registrations at the American Public University System and a 19% rise in total student enrollment at Hondros College of Nursing. The mixed enrollment figures reflect the competitive and dynamic nature of the education sector, which can impact future revenue and profitability.

Strategic Financial Moves and Outlook

Angela Selden, President and CEO of APEI, expressed optimism about the company's leadership and enrollment momentum. She emphasized the company's commitment to academic excellence and operational efficiency, which are expected to enhance student outcomes and enable the company to serve more students and communities.

"Reflecting on 2023, I’m encouraged by the leadership team we have assembled, the enrollment momentum we’ve gained, and the strengthening of our business we’ve delivered– all while extending the reach and impact of our value proposition to our over 107,000 students," said Angela Selden.

In December 2022, APEI made significant debt prepayments of $65.0 million, leading to a write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs amounting to $3.9 million. This proactive approach to debt management is crucial for maintaining financial flexibility and reducing interest expenses.

For the first quarter of 2024, APEI expects net course registrations at APUS to grow by 1% to 3%, while projecting a 22% increase in student enrollment at Hondros College of Nursing. However, Rasmussen University is anticipated to see a 6% decrease in student enrollment. The company forecasts consolidated revenue to increase by 1% to 2% and adjusted EBITDA to grow by 14% to 43% for the first quarter. For the full year 2024, APEI projects a 2% to 3% increase in consolidated revenue and a -8% to 9% change in adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Measures and Webcast Information

APEI also provided non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to better evaluate its operating profit and cash generation capabilities. The company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these measures to GAAP financial measures included in the earnings release.

The company held a live webcast of its earnings conference call, which is available for replay through APEI's investor relations website for one year.

Overall, APEI's mixed results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 highlight the company's resilience in a challenging market. With strategic financial management and a focus on academic excellence, APEI aims to continue its growth trajectory and enhance value for students and shareholders alike.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Public Education Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.