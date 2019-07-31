Half Year 2019 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello. Good afternoon. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Welcome to this first half 2019 results presentation that will be conducted, as always, by Mr. Juan LladÃ³, CEO of the group. It will take something like 20 minutes, and you can pose your questions after the speech.



And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan LladÃ³.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - First Vice Chairman of the Board



Hello. Sometimes, Eduardo says 15 minutes, sometimes he says 20. So hopefully -- I mean I would have liked if he said 15. I'm going to try to make it in 15 minutes so there is more space and room for questions and answers.



We'll talk really quick about the awards. I think it makes some sense to make a quick review of the awards we have had over the past months. A quick review of the backlog, it should be simple. Pipeline is strong and it should not be very difficult. We've been creative with, I think, with a very good slight, which