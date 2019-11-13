Nine Months 2019 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello. Good afternoon. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Welcome to this 9 months 2019 results presentation. It will be conducted by Juan Llado, CEO of the group, and will take 20 minutes. As always, you can pose your questions after the speech.



And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan Llado.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - First Vice Chairman of the Board



Hi. Hello, everyone. As always, let me start with analysis of the new awards and the backlog. I could talk about the pipeline with the numbers, and then we can spend a few minutes talking about the market outlook and how do I see the business.



With the awards we've announced yesterday, I don't know whether it's well understood or not, a very large front-end design and basic design award to TI -- to TR. This is a joint venture of Rosneft and Pertamina, both of them new customers. Pertamina has been an old customer of TR -- it was 3 years ago, so I take it as a