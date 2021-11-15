Nine Months 2021 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Good afternoon. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Welcome to the third quarter 2021 results presentation that will be conducted, as always, by our Chairman, Juan LladÃ³. It will take something like 20 minutes, and you can post your questions in the Q&A session that comes after the speech. And now I give the room to Mr. Juan LladÃ³.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Hello, everyone. I have a presentation that if I want to make it in 20 minutes, I'd like to make it in 20 minutes. I have to go fast and be precise. So I'll try to go fast with my slides. And then if you need some color to this presentation, I'm sure you will get it through the Q&A session at the end.



Okay. This presentation is structured basically in 2 points, is where are we today, where our third quarter results that you've already gone and read that we are giving a guidance of end of the year of a breakeven? And that