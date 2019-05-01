Half Year 2019 Connect Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Jozef J. Opdeweegh - Connect Group PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. A warm welcome to all of you. Thanks for joining us today. This morning's presentation of our interim results should take approximately 25 minutes; it's what we think.



I'll first cover the highlights as well as an overview of our key progress and key areas. And then Peter, the CEO of Tuffnells, you see that there, will share more detail on the progress in his business units. And then Tony will review the financial performance and capital management, after which we will take questions. So let's start with the headlines.



While the group has performed in line with expectations and consistent with the overall plan, the plan we set out last November and in January. Trading has been better than anticipated in Smiths News, but below expectations in Tuffnells. Our overall expectations for the full year, though, remain unchanged.



Revenue of GBP 732 million is down 4.4%, primarily as a result of the well-known trends in the news markets, but also impacted by weaker-than-expected trading in Tuffnells.