Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gary Kennedy

Connect Group PLC - Non-Executive Chairman

* Jonathan Michael Bunting

Connect Group PLC - Interim CEO, CEO of Smiths News & Executive Director

* Michael Holt

Connect Group PLC - Director & Executive Chairman of Tuffnells

* Peter Birks

Connect Group PLC - CEO of Tuffnells

* Tony Grace

Connect Group PLC - CFO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Christopher Bamberry

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Christopher Wickham

Equity Development Limited - Analyst

* Steven John Woolf

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Gary Kennedy - Connect Group PLC - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us this morning for our preliminary results announcement. I'm Gary