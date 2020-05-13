Half Year 2020 Connect Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Jonathan Michael Bunting - Connect Group PLC - Interim CEO, CEO of Smiths News & Executive Director



Good morning. And thank you to everybody for joining us today. While the format of this morning's presentation is different to usual, we hope to cover much of the same ground, and I look forward to answering your questions, which we will take at the end of the call. You should all have received a copy of the presentation. But before we get into the detail, I should say that I'm conscious that at the end of February, when our results were closed, now feels like a very long time ago. However, in many ways, this makes the group's position at that time especially relevant and that it provides the clearest benchmark for our exit and recovery from the current period of lock down.



With that in mind, in addition to the formal results, we'll also today give an update on the actions we are taking in response to the coronavirus, and I'm happy to take questions on this at that end, too.



So by way of an overview of our first half performance. The group has performed in line with our expectations