Nov 04, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

Nov 04, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anthony Grace

Smiths News plc - Director

* Jonathan Michael Bunting

Smiths News plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Paul Baker

Smiths News plc - CFO & Director



=====================

Jonathan Michael Bunting - Smiths News plc - CEO & Executive Director



Before I start the presentation, I'd just like to take a moment to introduce Paul Baker, our new CFO; and Paul will let no doubt talk a little bit later in the finance section. And I'd also like to pay tribute to Tony, the outgoing CFO, who's -- he's sorry to retire. He done a fabulous job for us over the last 3 years. And I've personally valued not only his contributions to the business, but his advice to myself, and we'll be sad to see him go. So I just want to acknowledge that.



So should we start with the presentation? So if we turn to the headlines. So let's begin with an overview of the year. I'm pleased to report a