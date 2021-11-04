Nov 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation Investor Meet

Nov 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Anthony Grace

Smiths News plc - Director

* Jonathan Michael Bunting

Smiths News plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Paul Baker

Smiths News plc - CFO & Director



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Smiths News plc preliminary results investor presentation.



(Operator Instructions)



I'd also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



And I'd now like to hand you over to Jonathan Bunting, CEO. Good afternoon.



Jonathan Michael Bunting - Smiths News plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody. And before I start the presentation, I'd just like to take a moment to introduce Paul Baker, our new CFO. And Paul will let -- no doubt talk a little bit later in the finance section. And I'd also like to