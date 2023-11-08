Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Jon Bunting - Smiths News plc - CEO
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Smiths News plc's preliminary results presentation for FY2023. I'm looking forward to explaining how the good results we announced today are reflective of the progress we have made on a number of fronts.
Our headline message is very much one of reliable delivery. And that despite the challenging economic environment, Smiths News continues to generate positive and predictable returns, which benefit all stakeholders. It's a performance we are proud of. And as I said, I'm looking forward to explaining it in more detail this morning.
Today's presentation will follow our usual format. I'll cover a summary of the highlights. Paul Baker, our Chief Financial Officer, will then review our financial results before I return to discuss progress on the wider strategy and call out our priorities for the current year.
As always, we welcome any questions you may have, and we'll take these at the end of the slides. And finally, can I remind everyone that this presentation is being recorded and will be available to view
Preliminary Q4 2023 Smiths News PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...