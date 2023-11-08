Preliminary Q4 2023 Smiths News PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Jon Bunting - Smiths News plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Smiths News plc's preliminary results presentation for FY2023. I'm looking forward to explaining how the good results we announced today are reflective of the progress we have made on a number of fronts.



Our headline message is very much one of reliable delivery. And that despite the challenging economic environment, Smiths News continues to generate positive and predictable returns, which benefit all stakeholders. It's a performance we are proud of. And as I said, I'm looking forward to explaining it in more detail this morning.



Today's presentation will follow our usual format. I'll cover a summary of the highlights. Paul Baker, our Chief Financial Officer, will then review our financial results before I return to discuss progress on the wider strategy and call out our priorities for the current year.



As always, we welcome any questions you may have, and we'll take these at the end of the slides. And finally, can I remind everyone that this presentation is being recorded and will be available to view