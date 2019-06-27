Jun 27, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Zumtobel Group AG conference call. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to turn the conference over to Emanuel Hagspiel, Head of Investor Relations for Zumtobel Group. Please go ahead.
Emanuel Hagspiel - Zumtobel Group AG - Head of IR
Thank you, Stuart. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our conference call for full year results of the 2018 and '19 financial year. I trust that you all were able to download the management presentation from the website.
Today's call will be hosted by Mr. Alfred Felder, CEO of the Zumtobel Group; as well as Mr. Thomas Tschol, our CFO. As always, Thomas will start the call and give you an overview on some key financials, and then Alfred will take over and give you more color on the sales development.
That's for the introduction. May I now hand over to Thomas and ask him to start with the financial part.
Thomas Tschol - Zumtobel Group AG -
Full Year 2019 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 27, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...