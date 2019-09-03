Sep 03, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Zumtobel Group's AG Q1 Results Full Year 2019-'20. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Emanuel Hagspiel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Emanuel Hagspiel - Zumtobel Group AG - Head of IR
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our conference call on the first quarter results of the new financial year. I trust you all were able to download the management presentation from our website. Today's call will be hosted by Mr. Alfred Felder, CEO of the Zumtobel Group; as well as Mr. Thomas Tschol, our CFO.
As always, Thomas will start the call and talk you through the financial -- the key financials of the results, and then Alfred will take over to give you a brief overview on the regional sales development.
May I now hand over to Thomas and ask him to start his financial part.
Thomas Tschol - Zumtobel Group AG - CFO & Member of
Q1 2020 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 03, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...