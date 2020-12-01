Half Year 2021 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Alfred Felder - The Zumtobel Group - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Alfred Felder speaking. Warm welcome to our half-year results telephone call. I am sitting here in the room with Emanuel Hagspiel and Thomas Tschol, our CFO. You have received and downloaded the slides, so I would immediately like to start with our page number 2 highlighting the situation where we are in since March.



I think proudly say that we successfully managed the pandemic situation in different levels from starting in March up to the summer recovery. And now into the second wave with using extended metal and digital tools where we have been able to stay engaged with customers and working on new projects.



Just a couple of highlights in Q2 what shows how we've been moving forward with a couple of major projects. One for example is in that Aldi Nord in France we won 40 stores to be refurbished -- 400 stores, sorry, to be refurbished within the next 12 to 15 months.



Also our efforts in going into the logistic segment paid off in working now with Amazon in different distribution centers across Europe