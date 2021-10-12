Zumtobel Group AG Virtual Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 12, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Eric Schmiedchen -



Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's Zumtobel Group's First Virtual Capital Markets Day. We are very happy that you all joined us today.



My name is Eric. I am heading the Investor Relations Department here at Zumtobel Group, and I am your moderator for today.



Unfortunately, due to COVID, we could not welcome you here in our Light Forum in Dornbirn, where we showcase, on an area of 4,000 square meters, our full brand spectrum and our potential as an international lighting company. However, in order to give you a little bit of an impression how our Light Forum looks like, we prepared a short video.



(presentation)



Eric Schmiedchen -



We hope that we see each other very soon here in Dornbirn so that you can experience everything in person. Let me now introduce to you today's speaker, the entire Executive Board of Zumtobel Group; our CEO, Alfred Felder; our CFO, Thomas Erath; and our COO, Bernard Motzko, will share with you their insights when it comes to Zumtobel Group's presentation and strategy until 2025.



Before I hand over