Q3 2023 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zumtobel conference call on the results for the first 9 months and the third quarter of our 2022/'23 financial year. With me on the call are Alfred Felder, our CEO; and Thomas Erath, our CFO. Alfred Felder will walk you through the highlights of the quarter while Thomas Erath will discuss the financial performance. After the presentation, both gentlemen will be available to answer your questions. In case you have not a copy of the report and the presentation, you may find both documents for download on our web page. After the call, a playback of this conference call will be available on our webpage as well. And with this, I hand over to Alfred Felder.



Alfred Felder - Zumtobel Group AG - President of the Management Board & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for joining us. This is Alfred Felder speaking. What you see in today's result is that despite the difficult market environment, the lack of the key components and the highest inflation rates, we have been