Q1 2021 TCM Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Torben Paulin - TCM Group A/S-CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the Q1 results for TCM Group. Presenters today are our CFO, Mogens ElbrÃ¸nd Pedersen, and myself, CFO -- CEO, Torben Paulin. We will comment on the business and the financial results, after which, we will hand over to the operator for the Q&A session.



Let us start the presentation and turn to Page 2 for the business update. We had a good start in Q1 with organic growth of 13%. Revenue increased by 10.6%, which included a technical negative impact from the divestment of the Svane store in Copenhagen. The highest growth rates was achieved within our DIY segment, Nettoline and our e-commerce platform, kitchn.dk and within revenue