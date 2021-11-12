Q3 2021 TCM Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TCM Group Interim Q3 2021 Report Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to speaker today, Torben Paulin. Please go ahead, sir.



Torben Paulin - TCM Group A/S-CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the Q4 (sic) [Q3] results for TCM Group. Thank you for waiting. Sorry for the technical issues that made this delay.



Presenters today is our CFO, Mogens ElbrÃ¸nd Pedersen; and myself, CEO, Torben Paulin. We will comment on the business and the financial results. After which, we will hand over to the operator for a Q&A session.



Let us start the presentation and turn to Page 2 for the business update. We are satisfied with the good results in Q3. We had a good growth, an organic like-for-like growth of 10%. Customer demand in the Danish kitchen market remained solid in the quarter. Reported