Full Year 2021 TCM Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the TCM Group Interim Q4 2021 Report. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Torben Paulin. Please go ahead, sir.



Torben Paulin - TCM Group A/S-CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the Q4 results for TCM Group. Presenters today are our CFO, Mogens ElbrÃ¸nd Pedersen; and myself, CEO, Torben Paulin. We will comment on the business and the financial results. After which, we will hand over to the operator for the Q&A session.



Let's start the presentation and turn to Page 2 for the business update. In Q4, we delivered organic like-for-like growth of 8%. Growth was driven across all our brands and markets with the highest growth rates within our DIY segment, which includes Nettoline and the e-commerce business. In 2021, we achieved a new revenue milestone exceeding